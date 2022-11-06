Lagos to impound unpainted intra-state commercial vehicles





By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government on Saturday, announced plans to impound unpainted intra-state commercial vehicles across the state beginning from Monday, November 7, 2022.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba who disclosed this in his office in Oshodi, said, this is to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations guiding the operation of all commercial vehicle operators in the state.

He directed that all intra-state buses be painted in Red or Yellow with Black Stripes henceforth saying, “In view of the need to comply with the laws and regulations guiding the operation of all commercial vehicle operators, the Lagos State Government has again warned that all intra-state commercial bus operators must ensure that their vehicles are painted in Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded by the Government.

“The Agency will commence an enforcement exercise on all unpainted commercial vehicles from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper