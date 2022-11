17′ Martinelli has his first real opportunity of the game. He controlled a wonderful crossfield pass from Ben White but sends his shot high.

2′ Arsenal are looking threatening on the ball. They won themselves a throw in and created their first chance of the game. Partey played it on to Gabriel – who sent it flying past the near post.

1′ We are underway at the Stamford Bridge

