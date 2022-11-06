Man allegedly kills wife in Delta, after flood displaced family





By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

Delta State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, David Olori at Ozoro over the murder of his wife, Mrs. Oghogho Olori, days after fleeing from the scene of crime.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a text message, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Edafe in response to a text from Vanguard to confirm the story of the murder of Oghogho and arrest of the suspect replied, “Confirmed”.

According to a family member of the deceased who craved anonymity, the suspect and husband of the deceased hailed from Umolo Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The source, who confide in our reporter, said the couple had been married for over 15 years and have three daughters ranging from 13 to…





