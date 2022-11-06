NDLEA did not request to buy sniffer dogs in 2023 budget – Marwa





NDLEA says it did not request to buy sniffer dogs in its 2023 budget proposal as being insinuated in some reports.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Saturday in Abuja that NDLEA chairman, retired Gen. Buba Marwa only spoke about dogs while defending the agency’s 2023 budget proposal.

He added that Marwa spoke about dogs while responding to a question posed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Agbo at the budget defence.

He stated that the chairman only spoke about the prohibitive cost of specialised dogs.

He added that the question centered on the need for sniffer dogs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marwa defended NDLEA’s 2023 budget before the committee on Nov. 4

Babafemi explained that in response to Agbo’s question, Marwa noted that the total package of getting a specialised dog including its training, costs an average…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper