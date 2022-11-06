Nigerians need President who can create wealth, says Imumolen, Accord candidate





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof Christopher Imumolen, weekend, asserted that Nigerians need a President who can create wealth and not borrowing to enslave Nigerians.

Imumolen made the assertion on popular Arise TV news bulletin, News Night, while speaking on his consultations and targeted votes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, his focus is on galvanizing the votes of the youth like him who have already thrown their weight behind his presidential ambition.

He also made it known that he has come up with a youth movement called Youth Movement Nigeria to actualize his ambition.

He said: “If we are ready to change Nigeria, we need to give opportunity to new players in politics. Nigerians need to know their credentials.

“What we need as a nation now is a leader who can convert the Nigerian economy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper