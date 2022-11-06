Security paramount to societal development – Shettima





Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima says peace is essential ingredient for nations’ development.

Shettima stated this on Saturday at the installation the first class chief of Mwaghavul in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Chief John Hirse.

He said that if elected, the Sen. Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government would accord top priority to security.

He added that the administration would work closely with traditional rulers, the custodians of peoples’ cultures and beliefs.

“Traditional rulers play key roles in the maintenance of security in the society,’’ he stressed.

Shettima noted that the Mwaghavul nation in Plateau shares similarities with his Kanuri nation in Borno.

“We have to nurture and maintain the relationship because we are the same people; we share the same ancestry,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Andrew Haruna, a representative of the Shehu of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper