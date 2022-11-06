



Senator Dayo Adeyeye

•Relives the late Bola Ige, Adesanya’s plans to reform group

•REVEALS: Afenifere’s draft constitution, committees abandoned

•‘Acting National Leader appointing people we don’t know into executive’

•Says three or four people now make decisions for S/West region

•ON OBI: Adebanjo’s endorsement can’t stand

•‘Tinubu will meet Ohanaeze, PANDEF if…’

BY CHARLES KUMOLU, DEPUTY EDITOR

P an-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, is literally in turmoil owing to its presidential candidate of preference. The imbroglio, apart from placing its two key leaders, Pa Rueben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on opposing sides, has also polarised the apex Yoruba group. The situation has provoked a lot of questions about Afenifere’s political engagements. Giving clarity to the ensuing confusion, a former National Publicity Secretary of the group, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, in this interview, traces the points Afenifere…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper