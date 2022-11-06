Tinubu, Atiku absent as Obi, Kwankwaso attend presidential debate





The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar were both missing at a presidential debate designed to enable aspirants to speak on their plans for Nigeria.

However, Atiku was represented by his running mate, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

2023: The @OfficialPDPNig VP Candidate and Governor of Delta State, @IAOkowa, will attend the town hall meeting organised by @ARISEtv /Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) on Security and Economy. It promises to be educative/instructive #RecoverNigeria pic.twitter.com/HtA35UqNrQ — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 6, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Among some of the candidates of Nigeria’s 18 presidential candidates who were invited for the debate, a ‘presidential town hall’ organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development and Arise Television, only Peter Obi of the Labour Party;…





