Tinubu’s big deal for the North





By Jesutega Onokpasa

I have never read a very nakedly contrived cocktail of falsehoods and misrepresentations than Dr Sani Sabo’s article titled Tinubu’s plan to strangle the north.

The truly weird and inciting article published on 4 November, claims the Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima presidential campaign manifesto seeks to “further plunder” the North into “eminent collapse”, whatever that means!

While the greater part of Sabo’s offering vide his rather technically ignorant and altogether ridiculous article is actually either too hypocritical or downright nonsensical to warrant a response, certain naked lies he sought to peddle through the write-up require refutation.

In the first place, it is possible that Sabo was dissecting another document other than the Tinubu/Shettima ‘Renewed Hope’ manifesto, as he claimed that the document, “seeks to reduce the North into a war-ridden region, permanently waiting for hand-outs.

Read Also:

TINUBU: Inside the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper