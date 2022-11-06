Video: Drama as Nigerians reject vice presidential candidates during debate





John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, led by Senator Dino Melaye, we’re engaged in a hot exchange of words at the commencement of the Arise TV town hall meeting holding at the Transcorps Hilton, Abuja.

The exchange delayed the commencement to the event slated to begin at 7:30 pm.

Trouble began when the crowd heard the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, would be standing in for his principal.

Happening Now, Nigerians in @ARISEtv townhall meeting rejects Okowa and demands for only Presidential candidates. The People have woken up, if you are not ready to speak to Nigerians, you have no business contesting. @TheSerahIbrahim pic.twitter.com/epQCJy2LnX — Sirdam (@KnightSirdam) November 6, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While a section of the crowd insisted that only Presidential candidate should be allowed.

However, Dino and the Atiku team insisted that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper