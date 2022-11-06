Why I retired from football — Pique





By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has revealed why he decided to call it quits with football at the age of 35.

Pique played his last game for Barcelona at the Camp Nou in their 2-0 victory over Almeria on Saturday.

During his farewell speech at Camp Nou after the game, an emotional Pique revealed it was the right time to give “space” to others in Barcelona.

Pique said, “It’s been a relationship of a lot of love and passion to play for Barca. I think this was the time to give some space to one another.

I think it was time to part ways and I’m convinced that I will come back here in the future.”

The 35-year-old centre-back had on Thursday announced his surprising retirement from his football career.

Pique had a trophy-laden clean b career where he helped the Catalan win fifteen trophies, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper