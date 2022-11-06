WMA President seeks empowerment of junior doctors





… Addresses 1st International Doctors Network Conference

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele on Saturday called for support and empowerment of junior medical doctors in the medical profession even as he addressed the 1st International Junior Doctor Network Conference in Malaysia.

Making the call while delivering an address at the 1st International Junior Doctors Network Conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the WMA president who recounted the challenges faced by Junior doctors, expressed worry over the increasing cases of bullying, harassment, and overwork of junior doctors with a consequent increase in cases of physical and mental burn out.

He disclosed that the declining level of mentorship in the medical profession has left most of the junior doctors disillusioned with some exiting the medical profession or seeking alternative career pathways, which has impacted negatively on healthcare delivery and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper