Yoruba elders restates commitment to Tinubu’s ambition





*…warn against repeat of 1963 saga

By Adeola Badru

The leadership of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has restated its support for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The council also warned Yoruba not to allow the repeat of 1963 First Republic election saga, “where about 40 percent of Yoruba were misled with their political co-travellers to NCNC to support Nnamdi Azikiwe and later ran back to Awolowo to seek for forgiveness after his emergence”.

A statement by the YCE National Treasurer, Aremu Akindele, made available to Vanguard on Sunday, lauded Awolowo for introducing free education, free health services for the poor.

They added that Tinubu would also repeat Awolowo’s giant stride through…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper