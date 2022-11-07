Alleged extortion: MC Oluomo succumbs to JDWAN’s demands





…Sets-up reconciliation C’ttee

…Arrested members freed

…As Lagos extends deadline on use of unpainted vehicles

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has finally, acceded to the demands of striking members of Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, over alleged extortion of its members.

In respect of this, leaders of JDWAN, has finally called off the strike action embarked on last week to allow for renewed understanding and cooperation between it and the Lagos State Government officials represented by the state Parks and Gardens Management, led by Oluomo.

The peace meeting was held on Monday, at the Secretariat of the state Parks and Gardens in Agege Local Government Are of the state. While MC Oluomo led the park management committee, Mr. Abioudun Akintade, led JDWAN union.

Other affiliated members of JDWAN are: Ibile Drivers Stakeholders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper