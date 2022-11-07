Anglican Church to FG: Act on Appeal Court judgment, release Nnamdi Kanu





As IPoB commends Aba residents over peaceful protest for Kanu’s release

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—CHURCH of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Province of the Niger, Anambra State, yesterday, told the Federal Government of Nigeria to act on the Appeal Court judgment and release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to bring peace to the South East.

The Church also urged the All Progressives Congress, APC- led Federal Government of Nigeria to allow equity, fairness, and justice to reign in its administration in the country.

The Church of Nigeria, Province of the Niger’s admonition is contained in the address presented by its Archbishop and Bishop of Awka Diocese, the Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, at the 8th Edition of its yearly Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State, held at Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, Anambra State.

The Province of the Niger, comprises nine Anglican Dioceses in the state, namely Diocese on the Niger, with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper