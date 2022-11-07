APC, only Enugu Guber candidate without godfather – Nnaji





By Dennis Agbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state in 2023, Chief Uchenna Nnaji, has declared that he is the only candidate running on his capacity without a god father.

Nnaji, who made the declaration, weekend, while presenting his programme before the Enugu Business Community under the aegis of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) and the Enugu Coalition for Business and Professional Association (ECOBA), said his administration would revitalize abandoned industries, build new ones in partnership with the private sector and reduce unemployment to minim level in four years.

He said, “I’m the only guber candidate in this election without a god father. But God and the people of Enugu state are my god father,” he said.

The APC candidate announced that if elected, his administration would establish Enugu State Development Bank with a capital base of N250 billion.

“I know that funding is a big problem,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper