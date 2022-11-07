Electoral Act 2021(2): Presiding officers risk N10,000,000 fine and/or imprisonment





*Why the Polling Agent must be firm

By JideAjani, General Editor

This report outlines issues on election day regarding Recount, Endorsement on rejected ballot paper without official mark, Decision of Retuning Officer on ballot paper and Recording of poll, Result forms to be signed and counter signed, Certificate of Return and Forms for use at elections.

Last week, we examined why, even with the celebrated Electoral Act 2022, there are reasons it is not yet uhuru in the electoral sphere. We explained why Nigerians should be watchful and committed to following through on citizen activism in order to ensure that provisions of the Act are strictly followed with a view to having free, fair and credible elections next year. In that report (one of many series to come) we presented some salient sections of the Electioral Act which should chart pathways to a process devoid of foul play.

The sections included, for instance, Sections 43, 47 and 60. Section 43…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper