Ijaw Elders hit Humanitarian Minister over comment on Bayelsa floods





Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

By Adesina Wahab

Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), yesterday ame hard on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, for saying that Bayelsa State is not one of the 10 top states affected by flood.

The minister’s assertion followed the remark recently made by the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, that she was not humane in treating areas affected by floods in Bayelsa and other parts of the South-South.

Farouk, who recently appeared at the ministerial media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had listed Jigawa, Anambra and Kogi as the worst affected states based on the number of displaced persons and the total deaths recorded.

But reacting in a release issued in Lagos by its General Secretary, Mr. Efiye Bribena, the group…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper