‘My heart is broken’, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter mourns brother





By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Nick Carter known to be a member of the popular vocal group ‘Backstreet Boys’ has mourned the passing of his younger brother Aaron Carter.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he was reportedly found dead by his manager at his home in Lancaster, Calif on Saturday morning.

Nick Cartemade, reacting to the death of his brother, posted a number of old pictures of them together on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He said they both had a complicated relationship, but regardless of that he still loves him.

Nick further addressed his brother’s rocky relationship as well as his struggles with substance addiction and mental illness in the caption “My heart hurts.”

He wrote, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper