NDLEA nabs four foreigners with drugs in Lagos, Katsina 





By Biodun Busari

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos with 8 kilograms of cocaine.

The illicit drugs were hidden in a public address system when they were nabbed in their attempt to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the suspects, Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, with alleged fake Nigerian residence permits are frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

In the statement, the anti-narcotics law enforcement agency’s spokesman said the suspected traffickers were apprehended at Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper