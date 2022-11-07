Omaduvie canvasses support for Atiku-Okowa, Oborevwori -Onyeme, Diden





A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Isoko Delta State Amb Sunday Omaduvie has urged Isoko people to support the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa including the governorship candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate Monday Onyeme.

Omaduvie who made the call while hosting Otor Owhe youths said the PDP administrations in Delta State have been of great benefit to Deltans.

He commended Governor Okowa for his fairness in the distribution of dividends of democracy to the people of Deltans despite the challenges.

Omaduvie urged the youths not to support any other party apart from PDP noting that the Atiku-Okowa and Sheriff-Onyeme tickets are what is needed in Delta State and Nigeria.

He also urged the youths to drum their support for the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Delta South Hon Michael Diden Ejele.

“As a youth in Isoko , I know what is good for my fellow youths…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper