PDP mum as thugs attack Atiku’s supporters in Rivers





By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Thugs suspected to be from a camp of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State have attacked some supporters of the same party, but loyal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate.

It was gathered that the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Omuma LGA, Nnamdi Nwogu was among the persons attacked and that the victims were inflicted with machete cuts and gunshot wounds.

The incident happened at Eberi-Omuma, Omuma Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Read Also:

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over alleged human trafficking

Peter Obi’s outburst unpresidential, I deserve apology – Melaye

‘They confess like witches’, Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others

It was learned that the victims were pasting the campaign posters of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku before they were attacked.

It was alleged that the attack was perpetrated on the direction of a PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper