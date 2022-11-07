Rise Challenge 2023: Global firms open application for brilliant Nigerian teenagers





By Juliet Umeh & Hafsat Ayodele

Two global organizations, Schmidt Futures in partnership with the Rhodes Trust, weekend, announced that it has opened an entry for brilliant Nigerian teenagers to join the Global Rise Community as it launches a creative campaign, ‘Rise To.’

Rise is a programme that finds brilliant people who need opportunity and then supports them for life as they work to serve others across the world.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos, the partners said that the winners of the 2023 challenge will join 11 past winners from Nigeria and 200 winners across the to receive access to a lifetime of benefits.

According to partners, the program, which identifies young people between the ages of 15 and 17 from around the world, is designed to encourage a lifetime of service and learning by providing support that could include scholarships, career services, and funding opportunities to help these leaders serve others for decades to come.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper