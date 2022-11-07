Social media influence threatens humanity — Borno Commissioner





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture has expressed grave concern over the exponential rise in the influence of the social media across the globe.

Babakura Abba Jato said in Maiduguri, Monday, that the influence would lead to humanity’s cataclysmic end if unchecked.

He was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop organized by the Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in collaboration with British Council.

Read Also:

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over alleged human trafficking

Peter Obi’s outburst unpresidential, I deserve apology – Melaye

‘They confess like witches’, Keyamo mocks Peter Obi, Kwakwanso, others

The theme was “Promoting Safety of Journalists in Post-conflict Era”, to also mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“Majority of conflicts rocking the globe now have roots in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper