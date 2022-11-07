Statistics on flooding: Resign now N/Delta Reps lash out at Humanitarian Minister, Umar





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives from Niger Delta States, mainly Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Imo and Cross River have asked the Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hon. Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq to resign for giving wrong statistics on current flooding in Nigeria.

In a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the members which included Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, Hon. Steve S. Azaiki, Hon. Obua Azibapu Fred, Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, Hon. Preye Influence Oseke, Hon.Solomon Bob, Hon. Abiante Awaji-Inombek Dagomie, Hon. Kingsley Uju, Hon. Umana Aniofiok, Hon. Alex Egbuna, Hon.Dumnamene Dekor and

Hon. Johnson Oguma accused the minister of playing with the victims of flooding in the coastal region of the South.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Hon. Agbedi said they were alarmed that the ministry undermine the disaster in Bayelsa and its devastating impact by placing Jigawa as number…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper