Ugwuanyi commits Ekweremadu’s ordeal to God

Assures it’ll pass away

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called for prayers over the ordeals of Senator Ike Ekweremadu who is currently detained in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvest and is facing other challenges at home. Ugwuanyi asked an audience to commit what Sen. Ekweremadu is going through into the hands of God.

He spoke when the leaders and members of Oganiru Enugu, a support group of the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, formally collapsed Ekweremadu’s political structure to begin to support Dr. Peter Mbah’s governorship bid as directed by their patron (Sen. Ekweremadu).

The governor enjoined members of the group and others to book Mass for the Senator and his family every week and equally embark on private prayers for him (Ekweremadu) to overcome his challenges.

He stressed that it is pertinent to show love to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper