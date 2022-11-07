Updated: FG to resume Kaduna-Abuja train service, links 36 state capitals with railways





Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Eight months after terrorists bombed the Kaduna-Abuja train corridor and kidnapped scores of passengers leading to the suspension of services, the Federal Government is set to resume passenger lifting on the route before the end of this month.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, made the announcement in Abuja on Monday while giving an update on the achievements of the ministry between 2015 and 2022, said also that the federal government also plans to link up the 36 state capitals in Nigeria with rail network in order to provide seamless means of transportation for the citizens.

Sambo, who admitted the pains thrown up by the March 2022 attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train route, said that the government had learnt many lessons from the atrocity and also adopted many measures to prevent future attacks and give the users of the service a sense of security and safety.

While assuring that all the kidnapped passengers had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper