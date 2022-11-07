We will no longer register CBT centres not using laptops – Oloyede, JAMB registrar





Says recent lecturers’ strike won’t stop sale of UTME forms in 2023

By Adesina Wahab

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, has said the Board will no longer register centres that are not using laptops to conduct its Computer-Based Test Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

He noted that the step is to safe candidates the horror of getting confused and distracted when there is power outage during the conduct of the examination.

He disclosed this in Lagos on Sunday while briefing the press on the innovations being introduced by the Board to enhance its activities and make the conduct of the UTME more seamless.

“We have observed that some CBT centres deploying desktops to conduct the exam do experience power outage and that sometimes lead to the distraction of candidates. Before they begin to switch over to other sources of power, some candidates may lose concentration. Henceforth, new centres to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper