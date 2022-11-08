2023: Why Tinubu won’t attend debates — Keyamo





I won’t attend debates where presidential candidates are absent – Obi

By Clifford Ndujihe & John Alechenu

LAGOS — Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have cited hectic campaign schedules and resolved not to give any television station preference, among others, as reasons for their absence at Sunday’s town hall meeting of presidential candidates in Abuja.

The event was organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers, Premium Times, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, and Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Three presidential candidates- Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, and Chief Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP-attended the meeting.

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper