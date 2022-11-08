ASUU half salary payment: Gbajabiamila sues for peace, assures Buhari’ll intervene soon





•Organizes summit to find solutions to tertiary education challenges

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to remain calm, in view of their latest outcry over the reported half payment of their salaries by the Federal Government.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, the speaker noted that efforts to find lasting solutions to the concerns frequently raised by ASUU were on, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari had indicated interest to wade into the latest concerns raised by the union.

“When the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, called off their industrial action three weeks ago, it meant that academic activities could resume in our nation’s public universities, and students could return to their academic pursuits after the prolonged interruption. This decision was rightly heralded nationwide as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper