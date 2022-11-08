CAFCC: Rivers United raise alarm over hostile reception in Libya





By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United, one of Nigeria’s representatives in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup have cried out over the welcome they received upon their arrival in Benghazi, Libya ahead of a second-leg play-off with Al-Nasr on Wednesday.

Having walloped Al-Nasr 5-0 in the first leg at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma and his men arrived in Libya on Monday against the expectation of their host, but what they met was, according to them, not an ideal atmosphere.

Media Officer of the team, Charles Mayuku in a statement said amongst other things that there was no police upon arrival, no provision for transportation and they were asked to pay for their own transportation.

He wrote: “Rivers United’s hosts in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) additional playoff round decider Al Nasr Benghazi have, as expected, begun series of antics to frustrate the Nigerian champions.

“The Nigerian champions stole a march on their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper