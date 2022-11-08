FG using uncompleted projects as bait for next year’s elections – Adegboruwa





By Emmanuel Okogba

Legal practitioner Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has accused the Federal Government of using uncompleted projects across the country as bait to get votes and continuity during next year’s general election.

Adegboruwa said this on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily to discuss issues related to INEC and the elections.

He said: “The federal government is using projects as bait to tie the hands of Nigerians so they can get continuity which is wrong.

“They promised to complete the Second Niger Bridge in 2022, we are already in December and it’s still there. How long will it take to complete a Lagos-Ibadan expressway that is about 200 km?

Sharing a personal experience, he said: “I’ve been on that road and nearly lost my life. You see people sandwiched between trucks and inhaling fumes. I know people who have died and have various degrees of health challenges from using that road.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper