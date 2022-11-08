Flood: Respite as NDDC commences repairs on East-West Road





Collapsed sections between Nbiama and Ahoada, Rivers state

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced repairs to restore vehicular movement on sections cut off by the flood on the stretch from Rivers, through Bayelsa to Delta states on the East-West Road.

Inspecting the restoration works at the failed stretch at Ihuike, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, NDDC Acting Managing Director, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, noted on Tuesday that the intervention has restored the link between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Following site briefing by Mitchell Issa, Project Manager for SETRACO, contractor handling Rivers-Bayelsa-Delta Sections on the East West, Audu-Ohwavborua, said NDDC’s quick intervention was in response to the directive by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Collapsed sections between Nbiama and Ahoada, Rivers state

He said, “We were here a week ago with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper