How we’ll turn agriculture around if…, —Tinubu





•As AFAN, other farmers’ groups endorse his candidature

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday, promised to turn around the Agricultural sector in the country, if voted into power in 2023.

Tinubu, who spoke during a town hall meeting with Farmers and the Northern Agro Commodity Groups, held at Idris Legbo Kutigi Conference Hall, Minna, Niger State, informed that this would be actualised through the provision of modern farm implements at subsidised rates to the farmers across the country.

The presidential Candidate promised that under his leadership, National Agricultural Commodity Directorate will be established to ensure success of his agricultural policy, aimed at enhancing food security and export.

According to him: “Commodity exchange will begin immediately I become President and every resource to protect the farmers and their produces will be provided. Be assured that you will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper