Obi ‘ll no longer attend debates where other candidates are absent- PCC





The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP) says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, will no longer attend debates where other candidates are not present.

Doyin Okupe, Director-General, PCC, LP, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the absence of presidential candidates in debates has become a growing trend in the 2023 electioneering campaign.

“Let us make it clear today, that these recurring acts will no longer be acceptable to the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

“While our candidate Mr Peter Obi and vice presidential candidate, Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, are prepared at all times to engage other candidates and the Nigerian people in any duly scheduled debates, town hall meetings and any other appearances as designated and scheduled .

“This election season, they will only be prepared to mount the podium, with their peers in this presidential race, and not with any surrogates or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper