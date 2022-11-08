Police plaza gutted by fire in Nasarawa





By David Odama

Property estimated at millions of naira this morning got destroyed by fire at the POWA Plaza, in Lafia.

Vanguard gathered that the fire incident was as a result of electricity spark in one of the shops around 1 am on Tuesday.

Most of the properties in the building belonging to the Nigeria Police were destroyed before the arrival of the Nasarawa State Fire Service officials.

An eye witness account told our correspondent that the fire began around 1am on Tuesday morning and burnt properties worth millions of naira.

“They still could not completely put out the fire until 7am this morning when they sent some more fire fighters to the place.

“More than seven shops were affected. A tailoring shop, a boutique, a solar shop and other big businesses were burnt to ashes.

“I wonder how the business owners will survive after these huge losses that they have encountered. The government should see how to help them out of the situation.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper