Religious Freedom: Nigeria to be tagged ‘Country of Particular Concern’





By Morenike Taire

THE United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, USCIRF, has declared that blasphemy laws in Nigerian criminal and Shari’a codes undermine the country’s strong legal protections for freedom of religion.

The Washington DC based organisation, in a study carried out during a visit made to Nigeria in June 2022 estimates that approximately 53.5 percent of the country’s roughly 225 million people identify as Muslim and 45.9 percent as Christian, while the remaining 0.6 percent (1.3 million people) reportedly identify as Baha’i, Jewish,

Hindu, Buddhist, humanist or nontheist, or practitioners of traditional or indigenous religions.

It said though the Nigerian constitution prohibits the federal and state governments from adopting a state religion and provides a strong legal foundation for the protection of freedom of religion or belief, it also allows for allows for legal pluralism at the federal and state levels, including high courts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper