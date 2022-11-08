Support Tinubu for better welfare, Akinlabi urges resident doctors, others





Sen Rilwan Akanbi has urged resident doctors and other health workers in Nigeria to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for better welfare package and conducive working environment in 2023.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, he said a robust health sector would reduce the high rate of medical tourism among Nigerians.

Akanbi was the Chairman of Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association, ICOMAA annual meeting, an association of past students of the University College Ibadan/University of Ibadan registered for any undergraduate or postgraduate course in the Faculty of Medicine/College of Medicine.

He spoke on brain drain in the health sector, saying there are justifiable expectations by citizens that democracy should engender better access to public goods such as education, health, roads and security.

His words:”The notion of state legitimacy therefore rests on the capacity of the state and its agents to provide public goods in sufficient quantity and quality. Whenever…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper