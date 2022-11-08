[Video]: Man attacks cleaner for interrupting his ‘intimate act’ in nightclub toilet

By
Headliners
-
3


Screenshot 20221108 0007442
Screenshot 20221108 0007442
By Efosa Taiwo

A man, Billy Dean Fallon has been charged with assault after he attacked a cleaner who interrupted his intimate act with a woman inside a toilet.

Fallon who is an Ex-army mechanic admitted assault occasioning bodily harm at Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland, Australia today (Monday, November 7) and was ordered to pay the victim $1,500 (£844).

The incident took place at Nightjar nightclub in Burleigh Heads in January this year.

The footage of the incident played at the court shows the 28-year-old clubgoer rushing out of the disabled toilet cubicle enraged and without a shirt.

He quickly aimed at the cleaner who had banged the door of he toilet numerous times, throwing a flurry of punches at him.



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR