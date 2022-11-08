Youths will set agenda for 2023 elections – Atedo Peterside





Atedo Peterside

Nigerian entrepreneur and economist, Atedo Peterside has said that young Nigerians will set the agenda for the 2023 general elections.

Peterside made this assertion while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said with an electorate made up of mostly young individuals, one can be certain that their impact will be felt on the outcome of the polls.

“We have an electorate that is now full of young people, the younger ones are the majority. From what they have been writing and saying, they understand the issues, they understand better that some people are taking this country for a ride.

“It is a good thing for this country that many young people between the ages of 18 and 35 are now very interested in the political destiny of this country and they will set the agenda between now and the elections in February,” Mr Peterside opined.

The founder of ANAP Foundation stated that at this moment in the nation’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper