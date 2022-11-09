10 dead, scores missing, houses razed as soldiers, youths clash





•Only shrines were destroyed —Army

•IDP camps spring up in Ohafia as Army invades more communities

•Gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

•Police detain soldier for stabbing creditor to death in Umuahia

By Vincent Ujumadu, Ugochukwu Alaribe & Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—Barely 24 hours after soldiers and youths clashed in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State which left many dead, no fewer than 10 persons have again, been reported killed and many houses burnt as soldiers from 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army, invaded Amangwu community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State in search of their missing colleague.

Consequently, over 1,000 residents of communities in Ohafia clan are now living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps, following continued attack by soldiers.

Also yesterday, gunmen allegedly attacked a popular police checkpoint located along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Ihiala, Anambra State.

Similarly, a soldier, identified…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper