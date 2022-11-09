13 perish in Kano auto-crash





By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has on Tuesday confirmed no fewer than 13 passengers dead in a ghastly motor accident at Rege village by Antukuwani along Gaya-Wudil highway in Kano State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kano sector, Zubairu Mato who confirmed the development said the incident happened on Sunday night when two vehicles had head-on-collision as a result of dangerous overtaking and over speeding.

Mato said the incident involved a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA belonging to Kano line transport service and a private Hyundai Jeep leading to the death of the 13 passengers.

“The unfortunate incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Sunday night when the two vehicles, a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA belonging to Kano line transport service and a private Hyundai Jeep had a head-on-collision as a result of over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

“The bus were on their way from Gombe when…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper