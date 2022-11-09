2023: You can’t stop Okowa’s ambition, PDP tells Omo-Agege





The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State on Wednesday slammed Deputy President of the Senate and All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, over comments threatening to terminate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Vice-Presidential ambition.

In a statement by the Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council in Delta, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, the party said Omo-Agege lacked powers to stop Okowa’s vice-presidential bid.

Amgbaduba, who is Commissioner for Oil and Gas in the state, said that Omo-Agege’s verbal attacks on Okowa were the last kick of a dying horse, adding that the PDP would retire him from politics in 2023.

He said that it was numb for the DSP to have made allusions of a third term agenda by Governor Okowa, and described it as mischievous propagation by the APC governorship candidate.

“We have watched Omo-Agege boasting about terminating Okowa’s Vice-Presidential ambition and also accusing him of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper