2023: You can’t stop Okowa’s ambition, PDP tells Omo-Agege

By
Headliners
-
6


Omo Agegee
Battle in Imo PDP over ward congress

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State on Wednesday slammed Deputy President of the Senate and All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, over comments threatening to terminate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Vice-Presidential ambition.

In a statement by the Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council in Delta, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, the party said Omo-Agege lacked powers to stop Okowa’s vice-presidential bid.

Amgbaduba, who is Commissioner for Oil and Gas in the state, said that Omo-Agege’s verbal attacks on Okowa were the last kick of a dying horse, adding that the PDP would retire him from politics in 2023.

He said that it was numb for the DSP to have made allusions of a third term agenda by Governor Okowa, and described it as mischievous propagation by the APC governorship candidate.

“We have watched Omo-Agege boasting about terminating Okowa’s Vice-Presidential ambition and also accusing him of…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR