30 feared dead, many missing as armed militia invade Benue community





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 30 persons have been reportedly killed in a bloody attack on Okpobula, Ezza, community in the Apa Ward of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed militia from Uffiom in neighbouring Ebonyi state.

A local in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity stated that the attack which started Tuesday morning and lasted till Wednesday left many severely injured and several others still missing while houses in the community were also not spared.

According to him, “the militia are suspected to be from Uffiom in the boundary between Ebonyi and Benue states. They invaded Okpobula at about 11am on Tuesday shooting and killing anything or anyone they saw. They also burnt houses and killed the domestic animals of their victims.

“The unprovoked attack continued till Wednesday because security agencies could not access the community on time. And as at last count over 30 corpses have been discovered in compounds and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper