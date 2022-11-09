Bawa did not disregard court order – EFCC insists





By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday insisted that its Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, did not disregard the order of the court.

The clarification was made in a statement the commission posted on its facebook page.

The commission opined that the ruling has created a ‘wrong impression of the person of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC as encouraging impunity’.

It stated that Bawa was not the commission’s boss when the order was given in 20218.

The commission equally noted that Bawa had released the Range Rover in question to the Applicant on the 27th of June, 2022.

Read the statement below:

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, received with shock, report of the ruling by Justice Chizoba Oji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja committing the Executive Chairman for contempt over the failure to comply with a November 21st, 2018 order of the court directing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper