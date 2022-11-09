Benue: About 2.7 million registered voters to participate in 2023 general elections – INEC





File image

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday, disclosed that approximately 2,782,302 registered voters are expected to participate in the 2023 general elections in the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state.

The new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for the State, Prof. Samuel Egwu who made the disclosure in Makurdi however explained that the final figure of voters in the elections “will be determined by the final clean up of the register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).”

While stressing that elections would be conducted in 5,102 Polling Units in the state, Prof. Egwu stated that “all the categories of election will hold in Benue on February 24 and March 11, 2023, comprising the presidential election, election into the three senatorial and 11 Federal constituencies and the 32 state Assembly constituencies.

“Benue state is expected to account for 2, 782, 302 out of the estimated total…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper