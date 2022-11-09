Eko NAFEST, a renewed synergy for Nigeria’s unity – Runsewe





By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that this year’s National Festival of Arts & Culture, NAFEST, is designed strategically as a lubricator of renewed synergy by the Council and Lagos State Government for the special purpose of reuniting Nigerians for greater tomorrow.

Runsewe made this statement today, November 9, 2022, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, shortly before the official opening ceremony of the 2022 NAFEST titled Eko NAFEST 2022.

Runsewe said the media have been talking about the need for Nigerians to remain united for the good of all, but unfortunately no one seems to heed the advice.

“For a long time we have been discussing what divides us as a people, but the Nigerian media have been stressing the need for us to unite and celebrate what binds us together. Unfortunately, we have not been listening and acting upon these patriotic messages of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper