PDP: Ortom, others woo Bauchi governor





Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue alongside three other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday paid solidarity visit to their counterpart of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ortom was accompanied in the visit by Nyesome Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Ortom, who is also the leader of the PDP Governors’ Integrity Group, otherwise called PDP – G5, met Mohammed behind closed doors at the Government House, Bauchi.

Wike, who spoke on behalf of the leader of the team, appologised on behalf of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, who could not make the trip due to other engagements outside the country.

He said the visit was in solidarity to fraternise with Mohammed over the recent happenings between him and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We are here to find out how things are with him, and if there are areas we could offer useful advice to him.

“Whatever affects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper