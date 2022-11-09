Sadio Mane to miss World Cup with injury





By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury in his Bayern Munich side’s 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old forward went down 15 minutes into the game against Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga match.

With his country’s first match of the Qatar showpiece in just 12 days time, it appears that – according to L’Equipe – Mane’s issue is enough to see him miss out.

After the match on Tuesday, Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern said:

“I can’t say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin.

“That’s an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles. I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can’t say anything for sure yet.”

It is now confirmed that the number 10 and star man for Senegal will not be available for this year’s tournament.

