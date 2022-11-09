Sanwo-Olu declares 2022 Eko NAFEST open





...urges Nigerians to vote leaders that will unite the country

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today officially declared open the 2022 National Festival of Arts & Culture, NAFEST, titled Eko NAFEST, urging Nigerians to elect only leaders who will “protect our rich cultures and unite the country.” The governor also said that Otunba Runsewe’s doggedness was instrumental to the success of this year’s festival so far. Runsewe is the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, which organises the yearly iconic festival.

His words: “As we all know, this is campaign season as our nation’s general elections has been scheduled to hold within the first quarter of next year. As political office holders continue to engage the electorates at this period, it is important to re-echo the message of unity and peaceful co-existence which NAFEST platform provides.

“Rather than seeing the differences in our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper